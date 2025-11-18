Sen. Cory Booker: ‘It Is Time for New Leadership’ Beyond Schumer

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) is among Democrats calling for new party leadership following Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) disastrous and pointless government shutdown.

Speaking in New Hampshire over the weekend, Booker said, “Chuck Schumer’s generation, Nancy Pelosi’s generation, John Lewis’s generation – they have so much to be proud of.”

“It is time, though, for new leadership. The other generations – X, Millennials, Z – it’s time for us to step up. The stage is waiting for us to lead,” he added.

Fox News also shared a clip of Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) espousing similar sentiments during an appearance on Meet the Press.

“We have dynamic young new leaders,” he said, pointing to Booker, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and more.

“Really, is Chuck Schumer, when you think about it, just from a common sense test, do you think Democrats around the country think that Chuck Schumer should be the face of the future of the Democratic Party?” Khanna asked. “Of course not. We need to be more independent and truth-telling in this country and bold and not rest on niceties.”

For weeks throughout the government shutdown, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) reminded the American people that Schumer was only going along with it in order to appease the far-left base, which has grown increasingly frustrated with him.

The Speaker said at the time:

It is shameful, and for what? Chuck Schumer, the architect of this shutdown, is trying to bow to the Marxist wing of his party. You heard him yesterday. He said, in his own words, every day of the shutdown, he said, quote, gets better for us. Better for who, Chuck? For the Democrats in the Senate, so you can bow to the Marxist base. Yeah, the far-left base, the party, is satisfied. They don’t mind the troops go without pay and civilian workers are furloughed. They don’t care. Former DNC chair, David Hogg, he heaped praise on Chuck Schumer as well. This is what Chuck Schumer was after. This is what he desires.

Over and over, Johnson made it clear that the entire shutdown was about Schumer’s fear of the radical left.

“What this is about is about fear. The Schumer shutdown was never about health care. That’s a distraction. It’s [a] red herring, as we say in debate club, okay? This is about fear, and what is the fear?” he asked, pointing to the far-left wing of the Democrat party.

Last week, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) dodged a question on whether she believes Schumer should give up his power over the caucus following the Democrat shutdown debacle.

All of this coincides with a weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov revealing that a majority disapprove of the way Schumer (D-NY) is handling his job in Congress. The survey also found that a majority of Democrats failed to approve of his job performance as well.