Watch Live: Hearing on the Left Encouraging Attacks on ICE

The Senate Subcommittee on Border Security and Immigration holds a hearing on how Democrats and the left are encouraging attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Wednesday, November 19.

Officials have reported increased threats against ICE personnel and their families throughout the year, which they attribute to rhetoric from Democrat politicians and the actions of radical open-borders advocates.

In September, the White House called out the “Democrats’ unhinged crusade against ICE” after a deadly shooting at a facility where several migrants in detention were killed by a sniper believed to be targeting government agents.