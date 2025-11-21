Republicans Call Out ‘Despicable’ Democrats After Majority Refuse to Condemn Socialism

House Republicans blasted Democrats on Friday after a majority refused to condemn the “horrors of socialism,” warning that the vote revealed “more Democrats support socialism than oppose it.”

In a 285–98 vote, the House approved H. Con. Res. 58, Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar’s (R-FL) measure denouncing the “horrors of socialism,” with every Republican who voted backing it while Democrats split — 98 voting “no,” 86 voting “yes,” and two voting “present” — even as the text catalogued how socialist regimes from Lenin’s Soviet Union and Mao’s China to Castro’s Cuba and Maduro’s Venezuela led to famine, mass murder, and dictatorship and concluded that Congress “denounces socialism in all its forms, and opposes the implementation of socialist policies in the United States.”

After the vote, GOP leaders and rank-and-file members flooded X, accusing Democrats of siding with “big government socialism” and arguing that the tally confirmed the existence of “100+ socialism sympathizers in the United States House of Representatives,” while warning that the vote underscored “the state of the modern-day Democrat Party” and vowing that “America will NEVER embrace Marxism” as they insisted that “socialism has no place in our nation.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said it was “incredible” that 98 Democrats could not bring themselves to reject an ideology that produced “forced famines,” “forced jailing,” “the killing fields,” and “over 100 million lives lost,” declaring that House Republicans had made clear “America will NEVER embrace Marxism” while Democrats “refuse to say the same.”

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) charged that “100 Democrats just REFUSED to denounce socialism and its horrific consequences,” calling the ideology “radical” and warning it has taken hold “– not just in NYC – but throughout the Democrat party,” before vowing that House Republicans “will NEVER let socialism destroy our freedom and take over America.”

Salazar, whose parents fled communist Cuba, celebrated that the House had just passed her resolution 285–98 while hammering the 98 “no” votes as “radical Democrats” who “voted against historical facts and refused to condemn Mao, Stalin, Castro, and Maduro,” warning Americans that “more Democrats in the House of Representatives support socialism than oppose it.”

In a floor speech shared on X ahead of the vote, Salazar reminded colleagues that Venezuela “also said ‘it could never happen’ until it did,” noting that Hugo Chávez’s 1998 win turned out to be the country’s last free election and tying the rise of socialism in Latin America to the election of a “proud SOCIALIST” as New York City’s mayor-elect and polling showing many young Americans now say they prefer socialism to capitalism, insisting that Congress “must denounce it with one voice, before it’s too late.”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) branded the 100-plus Democrats who balked at the resolution “socialism sympathizers,” stressing there were “no poison pills” in the text and charging that 100 Democrats had “just refused to condemn the horrors of socialism,” which he called “despicable.”

The official House GOP account warned that “socialists like Bernie and AOC think they can get away with their radical policies because Americans ‘don’t even know what socialism is,’” insisting “they’re WRONG” and calling socialism “the deadliest ideology in history, killing more than 100 MILLION people.”

Rep. Rich Hudson (R-NC) said “98 House Democrats just refused to denounce socialism,” declaring flatly, “This is their party now,” as he contrasted their votes with his support for condemning socialist regimes that “have killed millions” and for standing up for “liberty, property rights, and free enterprise.”

Rep. Keith Self (R-TX) warned that the tally exposed “the state of the modern-day Democrat Party,” calling the outcome “disturbing” after 98 Democrats voted against denouncing socialism’s horrors.

Rep. Russell Fry (R-SC) slammed Democrats for opposing a straightforward measure targeting an ideology “that destroys nations and crushes freedom,” arguing that “if you needed proof that the Left has gone completely insane, here it is” after the majority of House Democrats voted against condemning socialism.

Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) emphasized that for nearly 250 years “America has stood for freedom and democracy,” charging that “today, 98 Democrats voted to rebuke the founding tenets our country was built on,” and asserting that “Socialism has no place in our nation.”

Rep. Mark Alford (R-MO) said his “blood pressure’s up for a reason,” warning that “when the Left refuses to denounce socialism on the FLOOR of the United States House of Representatives, every American should pay attention,” vowing that he “won’t let them gaslight the American people” because “Socialism has a cost, and it’s freedom.”

Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT) called the measure “a common-sense resolution” and argued that it “should have been unanimous,” saying “it shouldn’t be controversial to stand against an ideology responsible for economic ruin, political oppression, and the loss of millions of lives.”

Rep. Rudy Yakym (R-IN) noted that “unlike 98 Democrats” he backed the resolution, saying socialism’s history is “clear” because it “undermines the American Dream and fails again and again,” and arguing that Congress must “stand firm for American freedom.”

Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) ridiculed Democrats for acting as though opposing socialism were somehow difficult, remarking that “apparently denouncing socialism is too difficult for 98 Democrats.”

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) responded to the vote with a blunt, two-word question — “Are you surprised?” — as he shared Salazar’s breakdown showing that more Democrats opposed condemning socialism than supported it.

Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill (R-AR) backed the measure both on the floor and online, where the committee shared video of his remarks praising H. Con. Res. 58 as articulating the House’s “unwavering stance in denouncing socialism in all forms and rejecting its insidious policies from encroaching in the United States.”

The committee also highlighted Salazar’s own floor remarks, in which she called the measure “a moral vote against an ideology that has destroyed millions and millions of families” and warned that “unfortunately socialism and marxism crushes the human soul,” not only in her Miami community but “the rest of the hemisphere and the rest of the world.”

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), whose mother fled Cuba, repeated her floor warning that “Socialism is Communism-Lite and we will fight and defeat it,” pointing to failed socialist experiments in Cuba and Venezuela and stressing that “there is no difference between socialism and communism” wherever the ideology has been tried.

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) recalled seeing socialism up close while working in former Yugoslavia “during the communist era,” warning that it “crushed people with poverty, repression, and the loss of more than 100 million lives” and arguing that “NY is already paying the price for socialism” — insisting Americans “cannot let that failed ideology define our future.”

Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) shared video of his speech supporting the resolution, warning that “the Democrat Party’s embrace of Socialism is DANGEROUS” and pointing to the election of openly socialist mayors in New York City and Seattle as proof that “we must fight for freedom over Socialism.”

Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) argued that “with socialism and communism, the policies are never actually the point,” charging that the far left uses them “to stir up grievances and create chaos to gain control” and claiming that the movement “will lie and obfuscate on its quest for control over every aspect of your life.”

House Republican Leadership Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who recently announced a bid for New York governor to challenge Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, charged that “the NY Democrat Party has been taken over by the radical Defund the Police Tax Hiking Antisemitic Socialists,” warning that “multiple NY Democrats voted in support of Socialism because many are running scared from the vicious primaries Hochul’s weakness has allowed,” branding the incoming socialist mayor as Hochul’s “Communist-in-Chief.”

Stefanik vowed she would “never bend the knee to the radical Socialists who are destroying New York,” saying they are making the state “catastrophically more unaffordable and less safe” and tying her own campaign “to Save New York” directly to the fight against socialism.



Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), whose family fled Cuba, said he was “proud to cosponsor @RepMariaSalazar’s resolution opposing socialism,” calling socialism and communism “evil ideologies” that “bring devastation and tyranny everywhere they are tried,” while praising President Donald Trump for marking Anti-Communism Week and Victims of Communism Day.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), who authored the companion Senate resolution, said the House vote “to condemn socialism as a failed ideology and the antithesis of the American Dream” should be followed by swift Senate passage “to send a message to the world that America stands for FREEDOM!”