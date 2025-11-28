President Donald Trump did not hold back when a reporter questioned him Thursday about the suspect in the violent attack on two U.S. National Guard members.

According to Fox News, the reporter was CBS News White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, the outlet said Friday.

Cordes asked the president about reports the suspect in the case, 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, was vetted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) before he was permitted to enter the country from Afghanistan.

Cordes asked the president why he was blaming former President Joe Biden (D) for the situation, stating, “Your DOJ IG just reported this year that there was thorough vetting by DHS and by the FBI of these Afghans who were brought into the U.S., so why do you blame the Biden administration?”

However, the president told her, “Because they let him in. Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person? Because they came in on a plane along with thousands of other people that shouldn’t be here. And you’re just asking questions, because you’re a stupid person.”

“There’s a law passed, it’s almost impossible not to get them out. You can’t get them out once they come in,” he added:

One of the National Guardsmen who was targeted on Wednesday in Washington, DC, was Sarah Beckstrom. President Trump announced Thursday she had died.

Breitbart News reported Thursday:

According to U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeannine Pirro, Beckstrom and 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe were both uniformed members of the West Virginia National Guard, deployed under President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at securing the nation’s capital. Both soldiers had been sworn in less than 24 hours prior to the attack. Pirro stated that Lakanwal, who entered the U.S. in September 2021 under the Biden administration’s Operation Allies Welcome following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, carried out the attack using a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver. She described the shooting as targeted, noting that Lakanwal drove across the country from his residence in Bellingham, Washington, specifically to reach the capital.

In response to the violence, Trump has unveiled plans to permanently halt migration from Third World nations and reverse Biden’s autopen admissions, according to Breitbart News.

Per the Fox article, “Wolfe is still ‘fighting for his life,’ the president said Thursday, after announcing Beckstrom’s death. Lakanwal is in custody and recovering in the hospital after being shot and wounded by other National Guard members.”