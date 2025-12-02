Democrat state Rep. Aftyn Behn, who is running for Congress in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, hates Christianity and films herself bullying Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Matt Van Epps, Republican candidate for Congress in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, explained during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

The special election is underway, and Epps made sure to explain to the audience the key differences between himself and his radical leftist opponent.

“I’m a Christian, a husband, a father, an America-first conservative, a combat veteran [who] served in Iraq and Afghanistan as a helicopter pilot. It was real boots on the ground leadership experience. And I love Nashville… I love the state. I love our district. And you know what? I didn’t hear my opponent really walked back her comments,” he said, commenting on Behn openly saying she hates her own city.

“And I think it’s just one part of where the disconnect is. Nashville is a massive economic driver for Tennessee. It’s a great city. Sure, there are things that need to be worked on and improved, but I love Nashville. I love country music, and my opponent simply supports new and higher taxes to fund her socialist agenda. She’s been endorsed by the Democratic Socialist of America, and that’s what’s going to skyrocket our cost of living, is the policies that she’s putting forward,” he explained.

Host Mike Slater pointed to videos surfacing of the Democrat “in the balcony of the Capitol building, screaming at people, having to get pulled out by police.”

“There’s one video of her I love, where she runs into the governor’s office and then the police grab her, and she just collapses to the ground and screams in agony and pain. So she’s like, empowered woman running into the office, and then turns into feeble victim the moment that a police officer touches her, because you can’t run into the governor’s office. And she thinks men can give birth. It’s like crazy psycho. How did this happen?” Slater asked.

“I really don’t know. It really is crazy. The only way you stop crazy is by getting out and vote. That’s what I need Republicans to do today,” Epps responded.

“I need freedom-loving Americans who reject socialist agendas, you know, to the point about running into the governor’s office, a secure area. My opponent films herself harassing and bullying ICE and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and posted the video about it, as a sitting state legislator. That is just inexcusable, and it’s disqualifying,” he continued, as Slater also pointed out that Epps said she “hates Christianity.”

“I mean, it makes no sense at all to me. I mean, it just shows how disconnected she is from just the people of the Tennessee seven congressional district from Tennessee, from America,” Epps said.

“As I said, I’m a Christian. I’m a husband and a father, will work incredibly hard for our working families. My mom and dad came from very humble beginnings. My mom was raised very poor. My dad was lower middle class, drafted into Vietnam,” he said, explaining that his parents worked very hard to get them into the middle class.”

“My brother and I are both West Point graduates thanks to the work that they had. And it’s truly the American dream, where you can provide a better opportunity for your kids,” the Republican hopeful said. “That’s what I want for for my family, and what we’re going to fight really hard for every single day.”

