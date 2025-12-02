Nolte: Alleged Assassin Gets ‘Cougars for Luigi Mangione’ Fan Club

There is no degenerate a leftist, especially their empty-souled women, will not rally in support of — be it drug dealers, rapists, murderers, child molesters, or even the accused assassin of a husband and father.

Luigi Mangione is credibly charged with plotting and successfully executing the cold-blooded assassination of then-UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson.

In early December of 2024, law enforcement claims Mangione gunned down Thompson in cold blood for political reasons: to make a statement about the American health care system. “These parasites had it coming,” he reportedly wrote on a note found on him during a police search.

Immediately, the left rallied around him, primarily women. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins promoted Mangione’s defense fund. NBC’s Law & Order painted him as a folk hero. The always nauseating Taylor Lorenz openly cheered and celebrated the murder. San Francisco hosted a musical about the alleged killer. Jon Stewart’s Daily Show audience booed news of Mangione’s capture. In his first statement, Mangione thanked his supporters.

What’s so fascinating and revolting about all of this is that almost none of his fangirls have claimed he’s innocent or the victim of an unfair prosecution. In fact, the attraction seems to be that he is 1) good looking and 2) guilty as hell of doing something these AWFLs approve of — assassinating health care CEOs.

And now we get “Cougars for Luigi Mangione,” and what a pathetic bunch they are.

“They had been waiting in sub-zero temperatures since Saturday afternoon, their tents snaking around barricades at the Manhattan Supreme Court,” reports the Times. “The throng of mostly young women — and some older, self-styled ‘cougars’ — had queued for their chance to see Luigi Mangione, the alleged killer of Brian Thompson, the UnitedHealthcare chief executive, in the flesh.”

They call themselves “Mangionistas” and wear “homemade wristbands and beaded bracelets” that demand, “Free Him.”

“One protester held up a sign reading ‘Delay, Deny, Dispose,’ the words written on the bullet casings found at the crime scene,” adds the report. “Mangione fans are nothing if not devoted, helping raise nearly $1.4 million to cover his legal fees. They have opened online shops, selling ‘Free Luigi’ T-shirts and candles that depict him as a Catholic saint.”

Nowhere in the entire article is anyone quoted using the word “innocent.”

“I think Luigi is a hero and a soldier for the American people. He killed a terrorist, a mass murderer,” said one of his many fans. Someone receiving 100 percent free health care through Medicaid was also there cheering on Luigi: “I was born with a birth defect. I’m on Medicaid, but it doesn’t cover a lot of doctors. The one who did my surgery suddenly went out of network before the healing process was over.”

Purely by coincidence, I just spent six weeks being wrung through the wringer of our government-run health care system, the one called Medicare, over a coverage issue for my wife. It was awful, a total time-suck, beyond stressful, and especially maddening when you know lazy people and illegal aliens get handed free Medicaid, where everything is paid for. I have no love for insurance companies or CEOs, but the idea of hurting someone, much less killing them, much less celebrating such a thing… Man alive.

There is something horribly broken inside too many of America’s left-wing women. All the energy and Mama Bear vibes they should be directing at a family is instead directed in anger and moral outrage towards misguided, emotional, non-thinking activism.

Watch this…

That explains “Cougars for Luigi Mangione” perfectly.

