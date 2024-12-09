Nolte: Taylor Lorenz Out at Vox Media, Days After Cheering CEO’s Murder

Just days after disgraced former Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz celebrated the public assassination of a CEO, Vox Media announced she is out at the end of the year, reports the far-left Semafor.

Earlier this year, Vox signed a deal to distribute Lorenz’s Power User podcast and YouTube program. This was in February, months before Lorenz parted ways with the Washington Post — seemingly for lying to her bosses about declaring Joe Biden a “war criminal” in some dumb meme.

At the time, the far-left Axios described the podcast/YouTube deal as “a huge win for Vox Media, which is trying to become a top destination for premiere talent to partner on distribution, monetization and strategy for their podcasts.”

I guess no one — including Axios, Semafor, or Vox — bothered to look at the number of actual views Lorenz’s average YouTube video earned… Most are less than five thousand. Of the most recent ten posted, only two exceeded five thousand views.

Newsflash: other than the neurotic trainwreck that is her life, Taylor Lorenz is not an interesting person. She’s boring. She’s predictable. If she was capable of composure or self-respect, no one would know her name.

Axios made it sound like Lorenz chose Vox — as in, Vox was lucky to get her business. “There’s a tremendous amount of support for my work at The Post,” she told Axios, “but Vox Media has a robust infrastructure in place to support my ambitions for the show, including a top-tier slate of technology and business shows and scale across video platforms.”

“Several of their other podcasts already publish across audio and video platforms, and I think my show will benefit from the cross-collaboration and cross-promotion within their tech and business podcast roster,” she added, and I’m assuming Axios edited out all the “likes” and “you knows” from this moron’s statement.

So she chose Vox, and now Vox is dumping her.

Ha ha.

As I mentioned last week when Lorenz cheered the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson…

The middle-aged Lorenz, who frequently crybabies about being harassed online, immediately used her Bluesky account to digitally jump for joy over the news. Worse, she then put targets on the backs of other healthcare company officials and CEOs.

Which is exactly what she did over at Bluesky (aka “Twitter for Pussies”). And Bluesky is where the left goes to show who they really are. Bulwark editor Jonathan Last is an even more recent example.

After the fallout hit, Lorenz only made things worse. Instead of apologizing, she went the gaslight route with this bullshit:

Let me be super clear: my post uses a collective “we” and is explaining the public sentiment. It is not me personally saying “I want these executives dead and so we should kill them.” I am explaining that thousands of Americans (myself included) are fed up with our barbaric healthcare system and the people at the top who rake in millions while inflicting pain, suffering, and death on millions of innocent people.

But-but-but I thought Obamacare cured the American healthcare system…?

Well, apparently not, if we’re trying to explain why Americans want healthcare CEOs gunned down in public.

According to the latest reports, the person currently in custody as a suspect for the CEO shooting is a leftist, a Taylor Lorenz fellow traveler. No surprise there.

You know, if Vox Media were truly interested in turning down our country’s political temperature, they would announce that there is a zero-tolerance policy at their outlet for celebrating and/or encouraging murder or any kind of violence, and that’s why Lorenz was shown the door.

FREE-FREE-FREE for the holidays: an autographed bookplate if you purchase John Nolte’s first and last novel, BORROWED TIME, between now and December 20. After you’ve made the purchase, email your request to JJMNOLTE at HOTMAIL dot COM with an address and any personalization requests. For example, something like; “To Rachel Levine: The sexiest man alive.”

Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.