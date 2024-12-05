Nolte: Taylor Lorenz Celebrates Assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO

Over at the humorless, left-wing echo chamber that is the Xwitter clone Bluesky, disgraced former Washington Post reporter and current Vox Media podcaster Taylor Lorenz is openly celebrating the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

In what has all the earmarks of a targeted assassination, the 50-year-old CEO was gunned down outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan early Wednesday morning by a masked gunman who is still on the loose.

The middle-aged Lorenz, who frequently crybabies about being harassed online, immediately used her Bluesky account to digitally jump for joy over the news. Worse, she then put targets on the backs of other healthcare company officials and CEOs.

She also shared this, stating, “I am not alone.”

She also shared this:

Here she is stoking the hate and violence:

People have very justified hatred toward insurance company CEOs because these executives are responsible for an unfathomable amount of death and suffering. As someone against death and suffering, I think it’s good to call out this broken system and the ppl in power who enable it. — Taylor Lorenz (@taylorlorenz.bsky.social) December 4, 2024 at 4:48 PM

And here she is, targeting other health insurance CEOs with names and photos:

—

I hope people learn the names of all of these insurance company CEOs and engage in very peaceful letter writing campaigns so that they stop ruthlessly murdering thousands of innocent Americans by denying coverage. Healthcare is a human right. We need universal healthcare now. — Taylor Lorenz (@taylorlorenz.bsky.social) December 4, 2024 at 9:39 PM

Good heavens, a fairly young man with a family was just murdered, and this wicked woman is out there turning up the heat, even against specific CEOs.

We see this all the time. Lorenz has enjoyed high-profile perches at the New York Times and Washington Post, but just like so many of the fanatical, violent, and dangerously neurotic leftists who find employment in the “respectable” media, as soon as they are out, we see their true colors. This used to surprise us. No longer. This is who these people are—all of them. Look how long she lasted at the Washington Post, years after she had already disgraced and discredited herself, years after she became a punchline. And she’s still with Vox Media.

This is what Lorenz has always done — targeted people for harassment — and when you target people for harassment, violence often follows.

Gee, and I thought Bluesky was supposed to be some sort of peaceful hippie commune full of love and tolerance.

