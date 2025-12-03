A law signed by Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) that will make illegal alien students eligible for state and local financial aid–which detractors say will reduce grants and scholarships for citizens and legal residents–is set to go into effect January 1, 2026.

Pritzker signed House Bill 460 into law in August. It grants illegal aliens eligibility for grants, scholarships, stipends, and other state-funded student aid.

“If you live in Illinois and are pursuing higher education, you should have access to the same opportunities as your peers,” Illinois state Sen. Celina Villaneuva (D-Chicago) stated.

Advocates for illegal aliens believe that the law will help illegal alien students, who do not qualify for federal aid because they are not in the country legally, and that the state and local aid will boost their chances of going to college and joining the state’s workforce.

MyStateLine reported:

State data estimates Illinois is home to more than 500,000 immigrants without lawful status, with 27,000 already enrolled in a public college or university. However, on September 2nd, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Illinois, claiming that providing in-state tuition to noncitizen migrants violates federal law. The DOJ argued that Illinois is offering benefits to “illegal aliens” that are not provided to U.S. citizens from other states.

State Senate Republicans argue that expanding these benefits, which were meant for those in the country legally, would burden state-funded programs and reduce grants and scholarships for American citizens and legal residents.

“Illinois families (are) already burdened by some of the highest taxes in the nation,” state Senate Republicans said in statement. “They will now be forced to subsidize college aid for individuals who are not citizens.”

“The law also creates a carve-out for individuals who refuse to register for Selective Service, including transgender individuals. This provision weakens compliance with federal law, undermines fairness, and raises questions about national defense obligations,” they continued.

“Senate Republicans say that at a time when Illinois families are under financial strain, HB 460 prioritizes benefits for illegal immigrants and those who avoid Selective Service over the very citizens the state is supposed to serve.”