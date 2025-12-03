An illegal alien, previously deported four times from the United States, is now accused of killing 11-year-old Aiden Antonio Torres De Paz in a hit-and-run crash the day before Thanksgiving.

Hector Balderas-Aheelor, an illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested by the Escondido Police Department last month and charged with felony hit-and-run causing death or injury.

According to police, on November 26, the day before Thanksgiving, Aiden Antonio Torres De Paz was playing outside when his soccer ball rolled into the street. When Aiden went to get the ball, he was hit by a car, allegedly being driven by Balderas-Aheelor.

Police allege Balderas-Aheelor hit Aiden and sped off — leaving him to die from his injuries on Thanksgiving Day.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials have since revealed that Balderas-Aheelor has been deported four times from the U.S.

“Thanksgiving should be a day of celebrating family and giving gratitude, but instead the family of Aiden Antonio Torres De Paz mourned this beautiful child’s death because a criminal illegal alien stole his life,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

Now, sanctuary laws threaten to put this killer back onto California’s streets. Hector Balderas-Aheelor was previously removed four times before he chose to commit a felony and illegally re-enter the country a fifth time. Gavin Newsom, we are calling on you to do the right thing and honor ICE’s arrest detainer. [Emphasis added]

Balderas-Aheelor remains in police custody on a $100,000 bail, and ICE agents have placed a detainer on him, seeking custody if he is released from jail at any time. California’s strict sanctuary state policy is likely to prevent police from cooperating with ICE agents.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.