An illegal alien is accused of shooting and killing a Burbank Police Department K-9 unit dog named Spike in a shootout with police.

According to a report from Fox News’s Bill Melugin, 37-year-old illegal alien 18th Street gang member Jose Domingo Ayala Alas of El Salvador ran from Burbank police officers following a traffic stop on November 22.

When officers and their K-9 unit dog Spike chased Alas into a residential neighborhood, the illegal alien began opening fire — shooting Spike when the dog found him hiding in bushes.

Spike was rushed to a veterinarian, where he died from his injuries.

More K-9 dogs, as well as a SWAT team, chased Alas, who remained armed and continued firing on police officers. Eventually, officers returned fire and killed Alas in the pursuit.

Spike is set to be honored at Burbank’s Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day.

“As we gather this Thanksgiving, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to our community. Your outpouring of love, compassion, and support as we mourn the loss of K9 Spike has meant more to us than words can express,” Burbank police officials wrote on Facebook.

“We are grateful to K9 Spike, who paid the ultimate sacrifice and ensured the men and women of Burbank PD returned home safe that night,” the Facebook post continued.

