The Diversity Visa Lottery program, created by the Immigration Act of 1990, imports nearly half a million migrants to the United States every decade for no other reason than to add so-called “diversity” to the American population.

On Friday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem revealed that Portuguese national Claudio Manuel Neves Valente — accused of carrying out deadly shootings at Brown University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) — arrived in the U.S. in 2017 after being awarded a diversity visa.

The Diversity Visa Lottery gives out up to 55,000 visas every year to foreign nationals from a multitude of countries, including those with known terrorist problems – such as Afghanistan, Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Syria, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Yemen, and Uzbekistan.

Those foreign nationals awarded diversity visas are allowed to enter the United States on green cards for no other reason than to diversify the nation’s population.

Every decade, the Diversity Visa Lottery imports almost half a million migrants to the United States.

From Fiscal Year 2012 through Fiscal Year 2022, for instance, the Diversity Visa Lottery resettled more than 461,000 foreign nationals in American communities.

In addition to Valente, the lottery allowed convicted Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist Ruslan Maratovich Asainov into the United States in 1999, as well as Uzbek national Sayfullo Saipov, who drove a truck through a crowd in New York City, killing eight people in 2017.

Following that 2017 terrorist attack, President Donald Trump called on Democrats to join Republicans in ending the Diversity Visa Lottery — a proposal that never got through Congress despite a major push from Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR).

Now, in response to the Brown University shooting, Noem said the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is shutting down the Diversity Visa Lottery for the time being.

“At President Trump’s direction, I am immediately directing USCIS to pause the [Diversity Visa] program to ensure no more Americans are harmed by this disastrous program,” Noem wrote in a statement.

