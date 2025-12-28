Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) husband’s venture capital firm has reportedly erased the names of “nine officers and advisors” from its website, a suspicious move that comes amid pressure over massive fraud in Minnesota.

Omar “introduced the legislation critics say paved the way for what the feds have called the largest fraud of the pandemic,” the New York Post reported Saturday.

Her husband, Tim Mynett, launched Rose Lake Capital in 2022 and its reported value went quickly from almost nothing to between $5 million and $25 million.

The Post article continued:

Between September and October — when federal prosecutors announced charges to eight more individuals, including six of Somali descent, for their roles in the welfare scheme — the names and bios of Rose Lake Capitals’s nine officers and advisors were removed from the website. None of them were charged in the fraud. These names include lobbyist and former Obama Ambassador to Bahrain Adam Ereli; former Senator and Obama Ambassador to China Max Baucus; DNC Finance Chair associate Alex Hoffman; former DNC treasurer William Derrough and former ex-CEO of Amalgamated Bank Keith Mestrich, who once described Amalgamated as “the institutional bank of the Democratic Party.”

Breitbart News reported in September that Omar’s net worth rose from $51,000 to $30 million in one year, but she has denied being worth that much.

“The Democrat’s surge in wealth is due to Mynett’s two businesses, which are a winery and a venture capital firm, per the New York Post,” the article reads.

Meanwhile, the $1 billion in welfare fraud linked to the Somali community in Minnesota has people asking what Omar knew and when she knew it, per Breitbart News:

Reports say that Omar has many close ties to organizations, businesses, and individuals named in the various cases that have uncovered massive fraud of Minnesota’s overly generous welfare schemes, cases that total up to more than a billion dollars in stolen taxpayer money. For example, Omar has held events and parties at the Minneapolis eatery named Safari Restaurant, an establishment that has been named in some of the investigations looking into the fraud. The owners of this restaurant, Salim Said and Aimee Bock, have already been convicted in the Feeding Our Future case that defrauded $250 million from the state in child food aid.

Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) recently announced he is planning a resolution to expel Omar and also blasted Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) over the fraud issue, stating, he “should be in jail.”