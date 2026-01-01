Police in Minneapolis have disputed a Somali-run daycare center’s claim that “important documents” disproving fraudulent activity were stolen.

The Nokomis DayCare Center claimed that a burglar broke into the building through the kitchen in the rear of the facility on Tuesday, rummaging through the main office and stealing documents pertaining to its operations, but police say that no report was filed, per the New York Post:

Nasrulah Mohamed, manager of Nakomis Day Care Center, told reporters that a suspect entered through the kitchen at the rear of the facility, damaging a wall and breaking into the building’s office, sometime on Tuesday. He said the alleged prowler stole “important documentation” including children’s enrollment information, employee documentation and checkbooks. However “no loss was reported to officers,” according to a preliminary report by the Minneapolis Police Department. MPD noted that the center later reached out with additional information, but the updated police report was not immediately available.

The Nokomis DayCare Center provided video of a hole in the wall in what may have been a utility closet.

Mohamed claimed that the burglary may have arisen from the recent viral report from Nick Shirley, where the citizen journalist visited various daycare centers in Minnesota alleging fraudulent activity. The Nokomis DayCare Center was not featured in the Shirley report.

“This is devastating news, and we don’t know why this is targeting our Somali community as one video made by a specific individual made this all happen,” he said.

Mohamed added that the center has received “hateful” and “threatening” messages since the Shirley report.

“This is frightening and exhausting,” he said.

WATCH — Mehek Cooke: Tim Walz Needs to Resign over Massive Minnesota Fraud:

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson also revealed earlier this month that half of $18 billion in federal welfare funds, which supports 14 Minnesota-run programs since 2018, has been lost to fraud.

“Minnesota has become a magnet for fraud, so much so that we have developed a fraud tourism industry — people coming to our state purely to exploit and defraud its programs,” Thompson said. “This is a deeply unsettling reality that all Minnesotans should understand.”

Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan’s cinematic take on THE ODYSSEY has everyone losing their minds, but what if he directed A CHRISTMAS CAROL instead? Check out this hilarious trailer to see for yourself, or just follow along on socials – Instagram: @prolandfilms; X: @prolandfilms; YouTube: @prolandfilms.