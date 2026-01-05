Delcy Rodriguez, the new acting president of Venezuela, called for “cooperation” with the United States following the capture of her former boss, Nicolás Maduro.

Hours after the Trump administration said Delcy Rodriguez, who served as vice president for Maduro, would be interim president, the newly-appointed leader of Venezuela confirmed her government would seek cooperation with the United States.

“We extend an invitation to the US government to work together on a cooperation agenda, aimed at shared development, within the framework of international law, and to strengthen lasting community coexistence,” she said.

Maduro, an illegitimate and despotic leader who manipulated elections to maintain power, was captured by the U.S. military on charges of narco-terrorism, with an active $50 million bounty on his head.

“In 2020, U.S. courts accused Maduro of being a leading figure, if not the leader, of the Cartel of the Suns, an international cocaine trafficking operation led by top members of the Venezuelan regime that for years sought to ‘flood’ the United States with cocaine to harm its people,” Breitbart News reported.

As noted by the Associated Press, Delcy Rodriguez “served as Maduro’s vice president since 2018, overseeing much of Venezuela’s oil-dependent economy and its feared intelligence service, and was next in the presidential line of succession.”

“She’s part of a band of senior officials in Maduro’s administration that now appears to control Venezuela, even as U.S. President Donald Trump and other officials say they will pressure the government to fall in line with its vision for the oil-rich nation,” it added.

RELATED: President Trump: Running Venezuela Is America First

The Trump administration pledged on Sunday that Rodriguez would face an even worse threat than Maduro if she did not comply with the United States during the transition period.

“If she doesn’t do what’s right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro,” the president told The Atlantic in a phone call on Sunday.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.