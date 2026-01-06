A pair of illegal aliens from India, both given Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDLs) by the sanctuary state of California, are accused of smuggling more than 300 pounds of cocaine across the state of Indiana in their semi-truck.

On January 4, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents lodged detainers against 25-year-old illegal alien Gurpreet Singh and 30-year-old illegal alien Jasveer Singh, both from India, after they were arrested in Putnam County, Indiana, on charges of narcotics trafficking.

According to local police, Singh and Singh had more than 300 pounds of cocaine concealed in the sleeper berth of the semi-truck that they were allowed to operate after the state of California issued them both CDLs.

For perspective, that is enough cocaine to kill more than 113,000 Americans.

“Thanks to Gavin Newsom’s reckless policies, these two criminal illegal aliens were granted commercial driver’s licenses by the state of California and were arrested for trafficking a whopping 300 pounds of cocaine inside a semi-truck,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

Gavin Newsom and his fellow sanctuary politicians even refused to honor an arrest detainer on one of these criminal illegal aliens in December. Sanctuary policies put American lives at risk. ICE law enforcement lodged arrest detainers to ensure these drug traffickers are not allowed back into American communities. [Emphasis added]

ICE officials revealed that Gurpreet Singh first illegally crossed the southern border near Lukeville, Arizona on March 11, 2023, and was released into the United States interior thanks to President Joe Biden’s catch and release policy.

Jasveer Singh first illegally crossed the southern border on March 21, 2017, near Otay Mesa, California, and went on to be arrested in December 2025 for allegedly receiving stolen property in San Bernardino, California.

ICE had lodged a detainer against Jasveer Singh at the time of last year’s arrest, but local police refused to turn him over to federal agents thanks to California’s sanctuary policy.

