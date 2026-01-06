Nolte: Hillary Clinton Libels Trump with False Claim He ‘Urged Supporters to Attack Congress’ on January 6

Former Secretary of State and two-time presidential loser Hillary Clinton appears to want to fill her lonely days and empty nights with a libel suit after she falsely claimed on Tuesday that President Trump “urged his supporters to attack Congress and the Capitol” on January 6, 2021.

“Five years ago today, Donald Trump urged his supporters to attack Congress and the Capitol over a proven lie,” wrote Madam Hillary on X. “More than 140 police officers were injured. Trump then pardoned the attackers. He betrayed his oath and his country, and we won’t ever forget it.”

The truth, and this Cuckette of a former First lady knows it, is that on January 6, 2021, Trump not only urged his supporters to be peaceful, but he also requested additional National Guard troops to protect the Capitol only to be turned down by then House Majority Leader Nancy “Insider Trader” Pelosi (D-CA).

Here are Trump’s exact words from that day:

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

What’s more, it was Pelosi who left the U.S. Capitol vulnerable, even though, in anticipation of his January 6 speech, President Trump asked her to provide National Guard troops for the event. As House Speaker, that decision was solely up to Pelosi, and she refused. Later she was caught on video admitting she failed in this responsibility:

The video substantiates claims by former President Donald Trump that Pelosi was responsible for failing to prepare sufficient security ahead of the protest. Trump offered the National Guard in the days before the “Stop the Steal” rally 6, but was refused. (Trump was later faulted by critics for not intervening quickly to send the Guard during the riot.) In the video, Pelosi is shown lamenting: “We have responsibility… we did not have any accountability for what was going on there. And we should have… Why weren’t the National Guard there to begin with?”

She added, “I take responsibility for not having them [the National Guard] just prepare for war.”

At no point did Trump urge anyone to — in Hillary’s libelous words — “attack Congress and the Capitol.” She’s making that up out of whole cloth, which could leave her open to a defamation suit, which, as we have seen, Trump is more than happy to have his attorneys file.

He should sue her. These smears and lies around January 6 must come to an end.

Hillary might even want the action of a defamation suit. Sitting around all night watching Matlock reruns and wondering where Bill is must be getting pretty old.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.