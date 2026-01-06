Tim Walz’s Daughter: Social Media Revolt Against Alleged Somali Daycare Fraud Pushed Her Father to Drop Out

Gov. Tim Walz’s (D-MN) daughter, Hope, revealed in an interview on Monday said that the wave of scrutiny against the Minnesota governor’s failure to stop billions of dollars in fraud led to his decision not to run again.

Hope spoke to One Hour Detours podcast host John O’Sullivan shortly after the governor decided not to run for a third term to lead the North Star State.

“I think just with things rapidly changing in the past, you know, month or so, I think my dad kind of started questioning it,” she said.

She then said that the governor’s decision not to run for office largely hinged on the strong social media reaction to his failure to stop the billions of dollars in fraud in his state.

“When things started getting really intense for me, like on my social media, and then people even saying things like to Gus and stuff, I think that’s when he was really like, ‘OK, like I need to evaluate what’s best for the state, and then I need evaluate what’s best for my family.’ And then I think it was just kind of a natural, you know, the past couple weeks have been really intense, kind of a natural conclusion,” she said.

His daughter’s comments strike a different tone compared to the statement Walz made when he announced the end of his reelection campaign.

“I know this news may come as a surprise. But I’m passing on the race with zero sadness and zero regret. After all, I didn’t run for this job so I could have this job. I ran for this job so I could do this job,” he said in a press release. “Minnesota faces an enormous challenge this year. And I refuse to spend even one minute of 2026 doing anything other than rising to meet the moment. Minnesota has to come first — always.”

Walz dropped out as there been heightened scrutiny of taxpayer-funded daycares claiming potentially billions in fraudulent payments.

FBI Director Kash Patel said in December that the investigation into Feeding Our Future revealed roughly $250 million scheme that took federal food aid meant for children during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hope explained on the podcast that her father’s decision not to run again would take the “target” off of Minnesota.

“I think he believes if he’s not in the race, there’s nothing, they [Republicans] have nothing else because he has that, you know, national profile,” she continued. “Trump just hates him for some reason. I think it’s because he’s everything Trump will never be.”