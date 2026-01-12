An illegal alien Tren de Aragua associate is charged with violently attacking a Border Patrol vehicle with his own car in the sanctuary city of Portland, Oregon, as agents were carrying out immigration enforcement operations.

The Department of Justice charges, unsealed on Monday, claim that Luis Nino-Moncada, an illegal alien gang member from Venezuela, violently struck a Border Patrol vehicle that was unoccupied at the time, allegedly in an effort to deter agents from conducting immigration enforcement.

“Anyone who crosses the red line of assaulting law enforcement will be met with the full force of this Justice Department,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement. “This man — an illegal alien with ties to a foreign terrorist organization — should never have been in our country to begin with, and we will ensure he never walks free in America again.”

According to the charges, Border Patrol agents were conducting an immigration enforcement operation, targeted at arresting an illegal alien female member of Tren de Aragua who is allegedly involved in a gang-operated prostitution ring, when Nino-Moncada was found with the woman in a vehicle.

Nino-Moncada was asked to exit the vehicle, as the woman sat in the passenger seat. Instead of exiting the vehicle, Border Patrol agents said Nino-Moncada put the car in reverse and sped into an unoccupied Border Patrol vehicle and continued doing so until the vehicle was significantly damaged.

Agents said Nino-Moncada later admitted to intentionally ramming the Border Patrol vehicle in an attempt to flee the scene and evade arrest.

Nino-Moncada is charged with aggravated assault of a federal officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and depredation of federal property in excess of $1,000. He remains in federal custody.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, Nino-Moncada illegally crossed the southern border in 2022 and was released into the United States interior by the Biden administration.

Nino-Moncada was later arrested for drunk driving and unauthorized use of a vehicle. At the time of the alleged attack on the Border Patrol vehicle, Nino-Moncada had a final deportation order.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.