VIDEO: Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar Thrown Out of Minneapolis ICE Facility

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was booted from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility on Saturday where she claimed she and other lawmakers went to exercise “oversight.”

The incident happened at a facility in Minneapolis, Fox News reported Sunday. Video shows lawmakers gathered in the snow outside the building.

Democrat-run Minneapolis is where an ICE agent recently fatally shot a woman, Renee Good, who was accused of using her vehicle as a weapon during an immigration operation, per Breitbart News.

After the shooting, leftist groups mobilized to protest ICE in cities across the nation.

Omar told reporters, “We were initially invited in to do our congressional oversight and to exercise our Article I duties. When we made it in, it was with the authorization of someone who’s been here for a really long time, who understood that we had a congressional duty to enter the building and see the facility.”

“Shortly after we were let in, two officials came in and said they received a message that we were no longer allowed to be in the building and that they were rescinding our invitation to come in and declining any further access to the building,” the Democrat added.

Omar also claimed it was a “blatant attempt to obstruct members of Congress from doing their oversight duties. When we appropriate funds as members of Congress, we are expected by the public to do oversight because the public requires their money be used with transparency and accountability.”

Her comments about “transparency” and “accountability” in spending taxpayer money follow news about alleged mountains of fraud at daycare facilities and healthcare groups linked to Minnesota’s Somali residents.

Indeed, Breitbart News reported December 4, “The massive $1 billion in welfare fraud in Minnesota is causing many to ask what Democrat Representative Ilhan Omar knew and when she knew it about the fraud committed right under her nose by the Somali community in Minnesota.”

Regarding the lawmakers being thrown out of the ICE facility, the Fox article said President Donald Trump’s administration imposed a rule on the day they were at the site that required lawmakers to give such facilities a week’s notice:

Federal officials say the new order complies with federal law because the funding for the facility is sourced from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act rather than congressional appropriations. DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin elaborated on Omar’s removal in a statement to reporters, arguing that the lawmakers entered the facility “with the explicit goal of ‘hunting down’ ICE officers who they believed may have been staying there.”

Following Good’s shooting death, Omar deemed it a “murder” caused by “state-sanctioned violence.”

However, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) called it an “act of domestic terrorism” against the officers, noting the agent feared for his life and the lives of others at the scene.