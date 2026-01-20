Alex Soros Praises Gavin Newsom Rebuking Trump at Davos

Alex Soros, son of prominent left-wing billionaire activist George Soros, praised California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s rebuke of President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Soros shared a photo of himself with Newsom at the forum while praising the governor on X.

“Great catching up with the real star of the 2026 World Economic Forum, my friend Gavin Newsom. So glad he’s here calling out world leaders for believing appeasement works when it comes to Trump,” said Soros.

“It doesn’t. It only emboldens him to become more chaotic and destructive. World leaders could take a page out of Newsom’s book. It’s time to stand tall, stand firm, and stand united — before it’s too late,” Soros added.

As Breitbart News reported, Newsom “ranted about world leaders not standing up to President Donald Trump when speaking to a reporter Tuesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland”:

The reporter asked if he had a message for Europeans worried about the Trump administration’s comments about Greenland, the New York Post reported Tuesday. Greenland is a territory that has been under Denmark’s control since the 18th century and Trump recently told Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre the world is not secure until the United States acquires it. In his comments at Davos, Newsom said, “It’s time to buck up, it’s time to get serious and stop being complicit. It’s time to stand tall and firm and have a backbone … I can’t take this complicity, people rolling over. I should have brought a bunch of kneepads for all the world leaders.”

President Trump will address the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.