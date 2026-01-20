Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) became testy and ranted about world leaders not standing up to President Donald Trump when speaking to a reporter Tuesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

The reporter asked if he had a message for Europeans worried about the Trump administration’s comments about Greenland, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

Greenland is a territory that has been under Denmark’s control since the 18th century and Trump recently told Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre the world is not secure until the United States acquires it.

In his comments at Davos, Newsom said, “It’s time to buck up, it’s time to get serious and stop being complicit. It’s time to stand tall and firm and have a backbone… I can’t take this complicity, people rolling over. I should have brought a bunch of kneepads for all the world leaders.”

Newsom went on to claim that Trump was “playing” world leaders “for fools.” adding, “This is diplomacy with Donald Trump? He’s a T-Rex. You mate with him or he devours you. One or the other.”

Trump is scheduled to attend the Davos gathering and Breitbart News recounted just a few of his recent victories for the American people.

“Since returning to the White House the president has withdrawn from numerous wasteful and unaccountable international organizations, including the U.N. climate treaty, captured Venezuela’s socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro following an attack on the capital Caracas and is now looking to annex Greenland,” the outlet reported Sunday, adding, “He has also challenged members of the NATO alliance to step up and start paying their way without relying so much on U.S. taxpayer dollars.”

The president will address the globalist elites at the event on Wednesday, the news coming after he announced he will impose a 10 percent tariff on several European nations over opposition to America acquiring Greenland, according to Breitbart News.

In regard to Greenland, the outlet said “Trump argued that only the United States under his leadership has the capability to protect the island and to fend off major geopolitical foes.”