President Donald Trump declared he no longer feels “an obligation to think purely of Peace” in a letter to Norway’s prime minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, expressing his desire to acquire Greenland from Denmark for the United States.

Trump began the letter by highlighting his Nobel Peace Prize snub despite helping settle or de-escalate eight wars or conflicts around the globe:

Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.

Trump then contended that Denmark lacks the capacity to protect Greenland from China or Russia and argued “[t]here are no written documents” linking Greenland to Denmark.

“Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also,” he wrote.

“I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland,” he added.

During a press gaggle on Air Force One en route to Washington, DC, on January 11, Trump criticized Greenland’s defenses and underscored the threats posed by China and Russia.

“Basically, their defense is two dog sleds. You know that? You know what their defense is? Two dog sleds,” he said. “In the meantime, you have Russian destroyers and submarines, and China destroyers and submarines all over the place.”

“We’re not going to let that happen, and if it affects NATO, then it affects NATO. But, you know, they need us more than we need them, I will tell you that right now,” Trump added.

He added if Greenland does not become part of the United States, then Russia or China will take it.