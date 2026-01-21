Watch: House Oversight Committee Debates Holding Clintons in Contempt for Dodging Epstein Subpoena

The House Oversight Committee debates holding former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton for refusing a subpoena to testify about Jeffery Epstein on Wednesday, January 21.

Chairman James Comer announced last week that contempt proceedings would be initiated after both Clintons refused to respond to lawful subpoenas to testify about their knowledge of infamous pedophile Jeffery Epstein.

On Tuesday, Comer rejected the Clintons’ attorney’s “ridiculous offer” for an unofficial interview.