President Donald Trump has revealed more information about the U.S. capture of Venezuela’s now former socialist dictator, Nicolas Maduro.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, he detailed a secret weapon used during the raid on January 3, which was a resounding success with no American lives lost, the outlet reported Saturday.

He said the secret weapon “made [enemy] equipment not work,” then called it “the Discombobulator.”

“The Discombobulator. I’m not allowed to talk about it,” he added, before stating he would like to be able to do so. He also said, “They had Russian and Chinese rockets, and they never got one off. We came in, they pressed buttons and nothing worked. They were all set for us.”

Video footage shows the U.S. strike on Venezuela:

Following the strike, Trump announced Maduro and his wife had been captured and flown out of the country, Breitbart News reported January 3:

Maduro, who has maintained himself in power through a series of sham presidential elections, is actively wanted by U.S. authorities on multiple narco-terrorism charges. The U.S. has an active $50 million bounty on information leading to Nicolás Maduro’s arrest and/or conviction. U.S. courts accused Maduro in 2020 of being a leading figure, if not the leader of, the Cartel of the Suns, an international cocaine trafficking operation led by top members of the Venezuelan regime that for years sought to “flood” the United States with cocaine to harm its people.

Maduro later pleaded not guilty to narco-terrorism charges and claimed he is a “decent man.”

Weeks after the strike, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López claimed his country was allegedly a “testing ground for the use of unknown weapons” during the operation to capture the socialist dictator, per Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, the Post noted that “Trump commented on the weapon when asked about reports this week that the Biden administration purchased a pulsed energy weapon suspected of being the type that caused ‘Havana Syndrome.'”

The outlet said there were reports of Maduro’s gunmen bleeding through the nose and vomiting blood, and a member of his guard team said their radar systems suddenly shut off and no one knew why.