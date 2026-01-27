Budweiser went full patriot in its 2026 Super Bowl commercial just in time for the nation’s 250th anniversary, which just so happens to coincide with the company’s 150th anniversary.

Titled “American Icons,” the ad features the beer company’s iconic Clydesdale aiding an American bald eagle as it grows into maturity to the tune of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s rock classic “Free Bird.” Take a look:

“As we celebrate Budweiser’s 150th anniversary and America’s 250th birthday, we knew we had to rise to the occasion in a way only Budweiser can. ‘American Icons’ brings our heritage to life through powerful storytelling with the Budweiser Clydesdales and an American Bald Eagle,” said Todd Allen, the senior vice president of marketing for Budweiser at Anheuser-Busch, in a statement.

“This year’s spot will leave fans awestruck and proud to enjoy a Budweiser as they celebrate our shared milestone moments,” the statement continued.

Several social media accounts celebrated the ad with patriotic enthusiasm upon its release on Tuesday.

