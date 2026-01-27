Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is seeking custody of an illegal alien accused of attacking a school bus in the sanctuary state of New Jersey by throwing a large rock through the window, leaving an 8-year-old girl with a fractured skull.

Hernando Garcia-Morales, a 40-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested by New Jersey law enforcement and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief, resisting arrest by flight, and hindering.

According to police, on January 7, Garcia-Morales threw a baseball-sized rock through the school bus window of a local Jewish day school — hitting an 8-year-old girl and leaving her with a skull fracture that requires surgery.

ICE agents now want to take custody of Garcia-Morales before he is potentially released from jail back into the community thanks to New Jersey’s sanctuary state policy.

“Violently targeting a school bus full of children is extremely wicked and heinous,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

Hernando Garcia-Morales should have never been in this country, let alone released after multiple arrests into New Jersey communities. ICE has lodged an arrest detainer against this monster, and we hope New Jersey’s sanctuary politicians will help us keep him off American streets for good. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, criminal illegal aliens have no place in the U.S. [Emphasis added]

Garcia-Morales has a long criminal record but was consistently able to evade arrest and deportation by ICE agents. In 2006, he was arrested in New Jersey for possession of a weapon and theft. In 2023, he was arrested for burglary.

Garcia-Morales remains in Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.