Watch Live: Hearing on Medicare and Medicaid Fraud

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations holds a hearing investigating Medicare and Medicaid fraud on Tuesday, February 3.

“The goal of this hearing is to understand current trends in fraud schemes targeting Medicare and Medicaid nationwide—how taxpayer dollars are being wasted, how beneficiaries are affected, and how transnational crime organizations are increasingly involved—and explore ways to better prevent and detect fraud,” Reps. Brett Guthrie (R – KY) and John Joyce, M.D. (R – PA) said in a joint statement announcing the hearing.

“As fraud schemes are being perpetrated across the United States, it’s important we recognize that we cannot preserve our Medicare and Medicaid programs for our most vulnerable if we don’t combat destructive fraud that is draining the system,” they continued. “We applaud actions that the Trump Administration has already taken to address these schemes, and we look forward to continuing to explore, and implement, solutions that root out fraud in our government health programs.”