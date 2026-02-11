A man was detained for questioning Tuesday night in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie. The apprehension came after the FBI released surveillance videos of a masked person wearing a handgun holster outside Guthrie’s front door the night she vanished from her Arizona home.

It has not been determined if the man who was detained for questioning, nine days after the 84-year-old mother of U.S. television host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing, is the same person seen in surveillance video.

RELATED: FBI Releases Video of Kidnap Suspect at Nancy Guthrie’s Home

AP reports deputies detained the person during a traffic stop south of Tucson, per the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. The outlet released some specific details about the arrest:

The department and the FBI were conducting a court-authorized search Tuesday night at a location in Rio Rico, about an hour’s drive south of Tucson, the department said in a statement. It was expected to take several hours. The department did not immediately provide details about the person or the location. The FBI referred questions to the sheriff’s office.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department detained the man being questioned by law enforcement during a traffic stop south of Tucson, the agency said.

“The subject is currently being questioned in connection to the Nancy Guthrie investigation,” the department said, per an NBC report.

As Breitbart News reported, Guthrie disappeared on Feb. 1 and since then the case has been a focus of national attention.

Tuesday’s arrest is the first significant advance in investigations seeking to disclose the fate of the 84-year-old mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie or finding who was responsible.

More to come…