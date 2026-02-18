The U.S. military conducted airstrikes on three vessels allegedly operated by “designated terrorist organizations,” U.S. Southern Command announced on Tuesday.

U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said 11 male “narco-terrorists” were killed in airstrikes on Monday. SOUTHCOM posted a video to X of the strikes, which it said occurred in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean.

“Late on Feb. 16, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted three lethal kinetic strikes on three vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations,” SOUTHCOM said.

“Intelligence confirmed the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes and were engaged in narco-trafficking operations,” the statement continues. “Eleven male narco-terrorists were killed during these actions, 4 on the first vessel in the Eastern Pacific, 4 on the second vessel in the Eastern Pacific, and 3 on the third vessel in the Caribbean. No U.S. military forces were harmed. @DeptofWar #OpSouthernSpear.”

SOUTHCOM oversees U.S. Military activities in Central and South America and the Caribbean.

“The U.S. has now carried out at least 41 strikes on alleged drug-smuggling vessels, killing 144 people in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, as part of efforts to dismantle narco-terrorist networks operated by designated terrorist organizations,” Fox News reported. “Monday night’s strikes were the seventh to be conducted against alleged drug-smuggling vessels this year.”