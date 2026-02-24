Watch Live: Oversight Hearing for the National Endowment for Democracy

The House Appropriations committee holds an oversight hearing to review the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) on Tuesday, February 24.

NED, a purportedly bipartisan non-profit, previously funded the Global Disinformation Index (GDI), which was also supported by George Soros’s Open Society Foundation and censored conservative news outlets.

Foundation for Freedom Online founder Mike Benz told Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow last year that the Trump administration should cut all funding to NED because they had moved “completely from countering left-wing Communism to countering right-wing populism” and “bragged about censoring Trump voices.”