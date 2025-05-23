Mike Benz Reveals the One Endowment Republicans Must Cut in Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” founder of the Foundation for Freedom Online Mike Benz stated that it makes no sense for the Trump administration to keep funding the National Endowment for Democracy.

Benz stated, “For the life of me, I cannot understand how the National Endowment for Democracy continues to be funded by the Trump administration. … There were many gestures early in the Trump admin. that funding would be cut to this organization.”

He added that the endowment was useful in the Cold War, “but they have pivoted, completely from countering left-wing Communism to countering right-wing populism” and “bragged about censoring Trump voices.”

