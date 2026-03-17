The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is urging Virginia officials, including Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D), to ensure that an illegal alien, accused of child sex crimes, is not released into the community.

This week, ICE agents lodged a detainer against 20-year-old illegal alien Angel David Rubio Marin after he was arrested in Culpeper, Virginia, and charged with soliciting sexual content from children under 10 years old.

Police allege that Rubio Marin solicited photos and videos from at least three children under the age of 10 years old by offering to pay them “Robux,” the digital currency used in the game video game Roblox.

In 2024, Rubio Marin was arrested in Prince William County on two counts of public masturbation. Following that arrest, local officials released him into the community rather than turning him over to ICE agents.

“This sicko preyed on innocent children by offering to pay them in a video game currency in exchange for child pornography,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said in statement:

This illegal alien was released from jail after an arrest for public masturbation. This case is a perfect example of why we need state and local cooperation with ICE. We are calling on Virginia sanctuary politicians and Governor Abigail Spanberger to commit to not releasing this child predator back into Virginia neighborhoods. No one wants this pedophile loose on American streets. [Emphasis added]

Rubio Marin crossed the United States-Mexico border at an unknown date and location, making him one of millions of unknown got-aways residing in the U.S.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.