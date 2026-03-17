Watch Live: House Hearing on Combatting Medicare and Medicaid Fraud

The House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations holds a hearing on combatting Medicare and Medicaid fraud on Tuesday, March 17.

Medicare and Medicaid fraud occurs nationwide and costs American taxpayers billions of dollars a year. Fraud is prevalent in all sectors of health care and is especially egregious in taxpayer-funded health care programs that are intended to serve vulnerable populations, including the elderly, disabled, children, and pregnant women,” the committee noted in announcing the hearing. “Every dollar stolen from federal health care programs is a dollar that is not spent on high quality health care for those that need it most.”

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday creating a federal task force to investigate benefits fraud, headed by Vice President JD Vance.