Watch Live: Hearing on the Dangers of the Democrat Shutdown of DHS

The House Homeland Security Committee holds a hearing on the dangers presented by the Democrats defunding the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Wednesday, March 25.

The heads of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and United States Coast Guard will testify about the impacts to Americans’ safety the Democrats’ defunding stunt is causing.

President Donald Trump ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which was funded separately through the One Big Beautiful Bill, to assist the TSA at airports across the country this past weekend.