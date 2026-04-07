An illegal alien convicted sex offender wanted in the sanctuary state of California is accused of killing an elderly couple in Benton County, Arkansas, in a drunk driving crash.

Jose Luis Gomez, a 35-year-old illegal alien convicted sex offender and child abuser, has been arrested and charged in Benton County on two counts of negligent homicide and drunk driving.

According to police, on March 26, 70-year-old Michael Cordes and his wife, 67-year-old Freda Cordes, were riding their Harley-Davidson motorcycle when Gomez allegedly failed to yield to oncoming traffic and crashed into the couple.

Michael and Freda were pronounced dead at the scene, while Gomez suffered no injuries. Following a sobriety test and blood draw, police determined that Gomez was drunk at the time of the crash.

Surveillance footage of the crash, police say, confirmed that Gomez was at fault.

“The tragic deaths of Freda and Michael Cordes should have never happened, and my prayers are with their family and friends,” Sen Tom Cotton (R-AR) said, continuing:

I’m grateful for the quick work of the Arkansas State Police in bringing this illegal alien criminal to face justice. The Department of Homeland Security deports violent illegal aliens just like this man to protect innocent Americans — Democrats in Washington must stop their political crusade, fund the department, and put the safety of Americans first.

Arkansas State Police Director Col. Mike Hagar called the deaths of Michael and Freda Cordes “entirely preventable” because Gomez should have never been in the United States.

This week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials revealed that Gomez was convicted in 2013 for cruelty towards a child and, in 2016, convicted of oral sex with a child under 16 years old. For the child sex crime conviction, Gomez received just two years in prison.

At the time of the deadly crash, Gomez was wanted on a felony warrant in the sanctuary jurisdiction of Los Angeles County, California.

ICE agents have lodged a detainer against Gomez, requesting that the Benton County Sheriff’s Office notify them if the illegal alien is released from jail at any time.

“I’m grateful to the Arkansas State Police for arresting this criminal and thankful that President Trump is working quickly to deport violent, criminal illegals,” Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “This is why I signed the Defense Against Criminal Illegals Act last year: to get these violent offenders off our streets and out of our country.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.