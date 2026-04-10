Florida Launches Investigation into OpenAI: ‘Linked to Criminal Behavior’

Florida is launching an investigation into OpenAI, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced on Thursday, noting that it has been linked to “criminal behavior,” including the deadly shooting at Florida State University (FSU) in April 2025.

“Today we are launching an investigation into OpenAI. The development and rollout of artificial intelligence is a monumental leap in technology, but it has not been without concern for public safety and national security,” Uthmeier began in his Thursday announcement.

“AI is built on its ability to gather data, and there are concerns about whether open AI’s data and AI technologies that can be used against America are falling into the hands of America’s enemies,” he said, naming the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as an example.

Further, Chat GPT has been linked to a variety of criminal behavior, he continued, “including child sex abuse, material use by child predators and the encouragement of suicide and self harm.” Not only that, but Uthmeier pointed out that the AI chatbot was likely used to assist Phoenix Ikner, the suspect who allegedly opened fire on the FSU campus on April 17, 2025, plan the attack.

“We’ve also learned that Chat GPT may likely have been used to assist the murderer in a recent masculine shooting at Florida State University. The Tragically, AI should exist to supplement support and advance mankind, not lead to an existential crisis or our ultimate demise,” he said.

“As big tech rolls out these technologies, they should not they cannot put our safety and security at risk. We support innovation that doesn’t give any company the right to endanger our children, facilitate criminal activity, empower America’s enemies or threaten our national security, companies that do so will be held accountable to the fullest extent,” he continued, formally announcing the investigation and warning that subpoenas were on their way.

Uthmeier also called on the Florida legislature to take action and implement protections to safeguard children from the dangers of AI.

His announcement follows news of the attorneys for one of the FSU shooting victims, Robert Morales, announcing plans to file a lawsuit against OpenAI. Morales was murdered in the shooting along with Tiru Chabba. Six others were also wounded. The law firm said in a statement that “the shooter was in constant communication with ChatGPT leading up to the shooting,” and they therefore have reason to believe the AI chatbox “may have advised the shooter how to commit these heinous crimes.”

As Breitbart News reported:

Court records reveal that more than 270 images of ChatGPT conversations are listed as exhibits in the case, though the specific content of these messages has not been publicly disclosed. OpenAI responded to the allegations by confirming it “identified a ChatGPT account believed to be associated with the suspect” shortly after the shooting occurred. The company stated it “proactively shared this information with law enforcement and cooperated with authorities.”

OpenAI also faces lawsuit over a Canadian school shooting that took place earlier this year, as it is accused of failing to alert authorities of the alleged shooter’s concerning inquiries on the chat box.