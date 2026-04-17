Nolte — Kevin McCarthy: Gallego and Swalwell Left Spouses Behind on Foreign Trips

Looks like the walls might be closing in on U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ). Just hours after reports surfaced that Gallego (aka the disgraced Eric Swalwell’s BFF) is facing a sexual misconduct allegation as well as an investigation into alleged campaign finance violations, former Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy appeared on Fox News to deliver this bombshell…

“Gallego was [the] chairman of Swalwell’s presidential campaign. They went everywhere together,” McCarthy told Fox’s Jesse Watters. “And normally when you go on foreign trips–it’s Republicans and Democrats–your spouse is with you. They went on a lot of trips just the two of them, in a lot of places. I think people need to look at that.”

On top of what he might be facing with the possible sexual misconduct allegation and campaign finance violations, Gallego is also dealing with a massive credibility problem after his ludicrous claim that he knew nothing — nothing! — about Swalwell’s alleged criminal misconduct with women or even the conduct Swalwell appears to have admitted to as far as sexual relationships outside his marriage.

Now that the dam has burst, we’re discovering (to the surprise of no one) that everyone knew about Swalwell’s wicked, wicked ways — Democrats, Republicans, and the useless and corrupt corporate media have all admitted they had at least heard rumors that Swalwell was a sleazy horndog.

But here’s Gallego doing a terrible Sergeant Schultz impersonation:

When he should have said, I never heard a word about any misconduct, but sure, I heard the rumors about the affairs. Everyone did. But Eric’s private life is his private life. That’s between him and his wife — instead, Ruben is all: Nope, nope. Never heard a word. Assumed he was Ward Cleaver because, around me, he was always Ward Cleaver.

Talk about crawling way, way out on a thin, thin branch…

I’m sorry, but it’s just not credible for Gallego to say he never heard anything about Swalwell’s extramarital activities, especially when the two of them are best friends.

The good news for Gallego is that he’s a Democrat who, unlike Swalwell, is not in the way of Democrats holding power somewhere.

As I wrote immediately after the Swalwell scandal broke, the only reason the media took him out was that his standing in the California governor’s race could hand that office to the GOP. It’s no coincidence that Democrats and the media covered up for Swalwell when he was a useful Trump-smearer. But costing Democrats the governorship in California? Sorry, Eric, you gotta go.

Gallego is a Democrat Senator in a purple state. No way the media pursue this to a point where he or the Democrat Party’s hold on that U.S. Senate seat is ever put in jeopardy.