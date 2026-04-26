President Donald Trump called for the lawsuit against the White House ballroom to be dropped after the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night.

Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday morning to stress that the reported targeting of officials last night is precisely why a secure ballroom on White House grounds is needed.

“What happened last night is exactly the reason that our great Military, Secret Service, Law Enforcement and, for different reasons, every President for the last 150 years, have been DEMANDING that a large, safe, and secure Ballroom be built ON THE GROUNDS OF THE WHITE HOUSE,” he wrote.

“This event would never have happened with the Militarily Top Secret Ballroom currently under construction at the White House,” he added.

WATCH — Trump: Correspondents’ Dinner Building “Not Particularly Secure”:

Trump said the ballroom cannot be constructed quickly enough and called for the lawsuit to stop the ballroom to be dropped.

“It cannot be built fast enough! While beautiful, it has every highest level security feature there is plus, there are no rooms sitting on top for unsecured people to pour in, and is inside the gates of the most secure building in the World, The White House,” the president wrote.

“The ridiculous Ballroom lawsuit, brought by a woman walking her dog, who has absolutely No Standing to bring such a suit, must be dropped, immediately. Nothing should be allowed to interfere with with its construction, which is on budget and substantially ahead of schedule!!!” he added.

WATCH — Trump Calls for Unity After White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting:

The shooter, who authorities have identified as Cole Tomas Allen, reportedly rushed a magnetometer with what NBC News reports was a shotgun, a handgun, and knives at the Washington Hilton hotel and shot a Secret Service agent in what Trump said was a bulletproof vest. The shooter was headed toward the ballroom but was apprehended and is due in court on Monday.

“It does appear the suspect was targeting members of the administration,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told CNN on Sunday. “I don’t want to go beyond that because we don’t have specifics yet about particular members of the administration, except that we understand it was his goal and target.”

Fox News said that, per sources, he intended to “shoot Trump administration officials.”

Trump told Fox News’s The Sunday Briefing that a manifesto shows the shooter “hates Christians.”