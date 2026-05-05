Nolte: 67% Say Democrat-Run New York’s Cost of Living ‘Out of Control’

A poll of 806 New York voters shows that 67 percent believe the state’s cost of living is “out of control,” the New York Post reports.

When asked if the state’s cost of living was on the right or wrong track, only 27 percent said it was on the right track, while 67 percent said it was on the wrong track.

Incredibly, 59 percent of Democrats complained about New York’s cost of living, as did 71 percent of Independents.

And here’s why no one should feel sorry for any of them…

Even more incredibly, Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul is cruising to reelection in this same poll with a 16-point lead (49 to 33 percent) over her Republican challenger, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

Hochul’s approval rating might be below 50 percent (48 percent approve, 44 percent disapprove), but the idiots who live in New York and are worried about the cost of living will still vote for her to keep the Democrat Party in charge.

We see this again and again in blue states, not just New York, but in California, Minnesota, and Illinois… Call it Battered Voter Syndrome, because no matter how awful things get, voters refuse to leave the political party battering them. Don’t even get me started on the battered voters in these collapsing Democrat-run cities.

What’s the thinking behind this? It must be something like, We’re going to prove just how much we hate you Trumptards by allowing our city and state to go completely to hell before we vote for you!

Boy, they sure are showing us!

Let them burn down their own standard of living using their misguided principles as the fuel and firewood. What do I care? Why should anyone care? After all, people should get what they vote for. This is America, after all.

This might explain some of the psychology: In this same poll, President Trump’s job approval rating with New York voters is even lower than Hochul’s. Only 34 percent approve of the job he’s doing, while 64 percent disapprove.

Here’s another look at the psychology of these morons – spend more, they say!

“Two-thirds of New Yorkers say either the state budget doesn’t spend enough on programs like education, healthcare, roads, and mass transit, or the state spends just about the right amount of money, while only 22% – including a plurality of Republicans – say the state spends too much on these programs,” Greenberg said. “Nearly half of Democrats say the state doesn’t spend enough, and only 12% say the state spends too much. Yet again, independents are almost evenly divided, 29% just right, 27% too much, 25% not enough.”

There is no critical thinking among the left. No one ever stops to realize that New York already spends more per capita than 40 other states, so maybe that’s not the problem. New York spends $11,743 per citizen. Florida and Texas spend less than half that, $5611 and $4617, respectively, and yet everyone’s fleeing New York and mainly heading to Florida and Texas.

But, you know — spend more!

Dummies.