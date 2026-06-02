Poll: Vice President JD Vance Towers in GOP Presidential Primary

Vice President JD Vance is towering in the hypothetical Republican presidential primary, a recent survey by Daily Mail/JL Partners revealed.

The survey took a look at the potential 2028 presidential primary on the Republican side and found Vance leading the pack by far with 47 percent support, down from 53 percent seen in February. Only one other potential candidate saw double digit support — Secretary of State Marco Rubio with 18 percent support. That reflects a three-point jump from the last survey for the former senator.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who will no longer be governor in the Sunshine State due to term limits, came in third place with nine percent support. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who has also thrown his hat in the presidential ring in the past, garnered four percent support. Failed Trump challenger Nikki Haley came in fourth place with three percent support. Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who recently won Ohio’s Republican gubernatorial primary race, also saw three percent support.

The survey parallels results from several others examining the potential 2028 presidential primary for Republicans. A straw poll taken at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in December, for example, showed Vance clearing his potential competitors with 84 percent support. In that straw poll, Rubio came in a very distant second with five percent support.

Similarly, a recent Harvard/Harris survey showed a plurality of Republicans, 48 percent, choosing Vance as their candidate of choice to take on the Democrat Party’s candidate in 2028. However, in that survey, Donald Trump Jr. came in second place with 18 percent support, followed by 16 percent who chose Rubio.

As Breitbart News reported:

As for Republicans, a plurality, 48 percent, said they favor Vance as the next Republican candidate for president, followed by 18 percent who said Donald Trump Jr. In third place comes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with 16 percent favoring him as the next GOP candidate for president. Another nine percent chose Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and four percent said Tucker Carlson. These preferences coincide with the fact that most, 67 percent, admit to at least giving “some” thought to the next presidential election. Of those, 32 percent said they have given it “a lot” of thought.

President Trump has predicted that the next GOP candidate for president serves in his administration and suggested that a Vance-Rubio ticket would be “unstoppable.”

“We have, JD, obviously, the vice president is great,” he said last year. “Marco is great… I’m not sure if anybody would run against those two. I think if they ever formed a group, it would be unstoppable. I really do, I believe that.”