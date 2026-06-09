Watch Live: House Holds Hearing on Southern Poverty Law Center

The House Judiciary Committee holds a hearing investigating the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) on Tuesday, June 9.
The hearing will “explore recently released information revealing that the SPLC has funneled money to some extremists, raising questions whether the SPLC has been artificially elevating the domestic extremist threat and misleading its donors.”
The Department of Justice said in an indictment last week that the far-left SPLC “used their donors’ money ‘to fund the leaders and organizations of racist groups, including the Ku Klux Klan, the Aryan Nations, and the National Alliance.'”
“The SPLC’s paid informants (‘field sources’) engaged in the active promotion of racist groups at the same time that the SPLC was denouncing the same groups on its website,” the DOJ said in Tuesday’s superseding indictment.
The department goes on to allege that $4.1 million worth of tax-exempt funds were used to pay these individuals whose activities even included recruiting new members and buying materials for cross burnings and KKK robes and hoods.
The far-left organization is still facing 11 counts of wire fraud, false statements to a bank, and money laundering conspiracy, all charges which were filed in April.
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