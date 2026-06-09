Watch Live: House Holds Hearing on Southern Poverty Law Center

The House Judiciary Committee holds a hearing investigating the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) on Tuesday, June 9.

The hearing will “explore recently released information revealing that the SPLC has funneled money to some extremists, raising questions whether the SPLC has been artificially elevating the domestic extremist threat and misleading its donors.”

The Department of Justice said in an indictment last week that the far-left SPLC “used their donors’ money ‘to fund the leaders and organizations of racist groups, including the Ku Klux Klan, the Aryan Nations, and the National Alliance.'”