“It’s time for Congress to restore trust,” state Rep. Karianne Lisonbee (R-UT), running against Blake Moore (R-UT) in Utah’s newly drawn Second Congressional District, said in an ad exclusively obtained by Breitbart News.

“I grew up in a rundown trailer heated by wood. My husband and I built our American dream through hard work and a determination to give our children more than we had,” Lisonbee says in the ad.

“Now Congress supports endless spending of our tax dollars while they make millions insider trading,” the lawmaker continued. “No more selling out America’s future. No more insider trading. No more backroom deals. It’s time for Congress to restore trust.”

WATCH:

Lisonbee is running on her conservative record and principles, making it clear that she broadly backs President Trump’s agenda. Lisonbee’s website states that she “fully supports the Trump administration’s mission to restore order at our southern border — completing the wall, ending catch-and-release, deporting criminal illegal aliens, and dismantling the cartels that profit from human trafficking.”

She also has an A+ rating from the National Rifle Association (NRA) and is adamantly pro-life. Lisonbee famously sponsored the Utah House bill that prohibits abortions sought solely because the unborn baby has been diagnosed with Down syndrome.

As Breitbart News reported at the time:

Republican state Rep. Karianne Lisonbee sponsored the legislation, H.B. 166, which states pregnant women must be provided with specific information prior to having an abortion. Additionally, the bill prohibits a person from “performing, inducing, or attempting to perform or induce an abortion on a pregnant woman who is seeking the abortion solely because an unborn child has or may have Down syndrome.”

“America has long repudiated the horrors of eugenics and the eugenics movement, but social engineering is alive and well in Utah’s abortion clinics and doctors’ offices today as we see the eradication of babies with Down syndrome,” she said at the time.

The congressional hopeful is running against Republican Rep. Blake Moore, one of a handful of lawmakers who was accused of falling asleep during an all-night hearing as the GOP worked to move the “big, beautiful” bill through the House committee.

The primary will be held on June 23, 2026.