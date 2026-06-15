Exclusive: ICE Agents Arrest Illegal Aliens Convicted of Pedophilia, Child Abuse, Domestic Violence

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is continuing to arrest illegal aliens across the United States, including most recently those convicted of child sexual abuse, child abuse, domestic violence, and drug trafficking, among other crimes, Breitbart News has learned.

“Over the weekend, while Americans enjoyed UFC Freedom 250 in our nation’s capital, the men and women of ICE law enforcement were hard at work arresting pedophiles, drug traffickers, and other violent criminals,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said.

Among those illegal aliens arrested over the weekend are Miguel Gorasieta Jaimes of Mexico, convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child in Harris County, Texas, and Teodolo Resendiz-Figueroa of Mexico, convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child and three counts of lewd act upon a child in Los Angeles, California.

ICE agents also arrested Cesar Martin Sanchez-Martinez of Mexico, who was previously convicted of felony vehicular assault and child abuse with serious bodily injury in Arapahoe County, Colorado, as well as Urbano Estrada-Santizo of Guatemala, convicted of drunk driving and felony incest in Nashville, Tennessee.

Edinson Amador of the Dominican Republic was similarly arrested after having been convicted of drug trafficking cocaine in Boston, Massachusetts.

Other illegal aliens arrested by ICE agents include:

Noe Moreno-Salazar, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for criminal sexual abuse, possession of a controlled substance, and aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon in St. Charles, Illinois. Santos Ruben Gutierrez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for indecency with a child in Lewisville, Texas. Ramon R. Castillo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old in Santa Clarita, California. Alex Jimenez-Cochancela, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, convicted for promoting a sexual performance by a child in Carmel, New York. Salomon Santos-Cach, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault of a minor with intent to commit rape in Sonoma, California. Santa Mongar, a criminal illegal alien from Bhutan, convicted for assault and battery and first-degree sexual abuse in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Jose Victor Gonzalez-Rosales, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of battery of spouse, obstructing/resisting a police officer, and burglary in Los Angeles, California. Luis Ramos-Sacramento, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for endangering the welfare of a child – abuse/neglect and aggravated assault – domestic violence in Freehold, New Jersey. Nicandro Garcia-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for possession with the intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska. James Ayur Garang, a criminal illegal alien from Sudan, convicted for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

“Our ICE law enforcement works around the clock to deliver on President Trump’s promise to make America safe again,” Bis said. “Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE will continue to target the worst of the worst and protect American communities.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.