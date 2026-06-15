California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) claimed that he and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, are under investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ), and accused President Donald Trump of “coming after” him for considering a presidential run.

In a video posted to X, Newsom said “federal agents have knocked on the doors” of his family, friends, and even people who used to work for him. Newsom continued on to describe Trump as being “the most corrupt president in American history” and accused the Trump administration’s DOJ of “repeatedly” going after his political enemies.

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“In recent days, federal agents have knocked on the doors of family, friends, and former employees. Not because they found a crime, because they’re simply trying to find one,” Newsom shared. “They’re demanding records, they’re abusing the grand jury process, digging through years and years of random documents. Donald Trump isn’t just coming after me because of my mean tweets, he’s coming after me because I’m considering running for president.”

Newsom continued to state that the Trump DOJ had gone after people such as former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), and Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), among others.

“One-by-one, anyone who has challenged Donald Trump has ended up on his hit list, and today, I proudly join that list,” Newsom continued. “After calling for my arrest last year, Donald Trump directed his Department of Justice to investigate me. And, just in the last week, I’ve learned that his campaign has reached my own home.”

Newsom continued to state that Trump was “coming after” his wife in order to get to him and described his wife as a “public servant” and a “woman who’s dedicated her life to supporting women and girls.”

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“If they can’t intimidate me, they’ll go after the mother of our children,” Newsom added. “Donald Trump picked the wrong target. We have nothing to hide.”

Sources explained to Fox News that the investigation surrounding Newsom and his wife “has been ongoing since 2025” and that it is “based on whistleblower complaints related” to the Newsom’s personal finances.

Breitbart News reported in March that a Daily Mail report revealed that Siebel Newsom had allegedly pocketed over $3 million of income from her charity, The Representation Project, for herself and her company, Girls Club LLC, “over the past decade.”