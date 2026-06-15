Nolte: Robert De Niro Compares Loving America to Loving Abusive Husband

While President Trump’s UFC White House event turned into a triumphant celebration of America and the American spirit, elsewhere, a bunch of elderly celebrities staged a counter-event that looked like amateur hour at the rest home.

Look at this…

And this… Which is especially depressing because Bette Midler used to be cool and funny and as eager to put on a great show as anyone I’ve ever seen.

And this:

If this really did take place at a nursing home, we would call it elder abuse.

And then along came Robert De Niro to explain to the crowd why it is wrong for them to love their country, why loving America is no different than loving a spouse who abuses you:

Well, I appreciate his honesty, because there it is laid bare: Democrats cannot love America unless they hold power and get their way. This, of course, proves they do not love America or democracy, which is no surprise coming from a far left that cheats in elections, seeks to replace us with Third Worlders, and wants a centralized government to control every part of our lives.

It’s not as if we didn’t already know this. It’s just that this is one of those rare moments when it was said out loud. Gone is the Democrat Party’s phony umbrage of Don’t you dare question my patriotism!

What’s so funny about this is how little work and effort these so-called A-listers (Jane Fonda, Julia Roberts, Bette Midler, Patti Smith, De Niro, etc.) put into putting on anything close to a decent show.

The speeches were vacuous. The performances were amateurish. Although ticket prices reportedly ranged from $49 to $330, nobody cared enough to write a moving speech or present even a decent performance. Why should they? Everyone knew the audience would be filled with empty-headed cultists who only want to be affirmed that they are the good people, even as they support a guy with a Nazi tattoo who joined a predator hook-up site.

In other words, these A-listers charged a ton of people a ton of money and totally took them for granted because they like being taken for granted. Tell me what I want to hear. Don’t challenge me. Tell me I am moral. Justify my hate for those people.

“Music has long been a tool to stand up to authoritarianism, and I am honored to spend the evening with these fiercely committed, talented, and brilliant people to celebrate our First Amendment rights,” Jane Fonda said in a statement.

You call that music?

“As we continue to watch bad faith leaders take more and more power, it is critical that we gather together, raise our voices collectively, and stand united against this administration — and have some fun while doing it,” she added.

You call that fun?

Oh, and all the ticket money went to Fonda’s retarded Committee for the First Amendment.