Democrat strategist James Carville believes President Donald Trump will “walk away” from his job by next spring.

During a Politics War Room podcast episode on Sunday, Carville claimed voters would reject Trump in the upcoming midterms and said the president was “bored” and “not well.”

“Trump has no earthly idea of what’s coming. They’re not telling him. The vote against him in November is going to be like, breathtaking. And he’s already bored. He can’t stay awake. He says he’s bored with the Iran war,” he continued:

I’m telling you, this guy by Easter of 2027 is going to walk away from this job. Just gonna fucking walk away because he doesn’t have any idea of what it’s going to be like when he comes to grips with the massive, I mean it’s going to be massive rejection of him, anybody that has anything to do with him and that he has anything to do with. He’s a soft man. He gets distracted he’s obviously not well. He sleeps all the time, slobbers all over himself, or whatever. I’m sticking by my thing. He won’t last past Easter of 2027.

In response, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the Hill that Carville was a “a stone-cold loser who suffers from a severe and incurable disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome, and it has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

Despite Carville’s claims, a recent Harvard-Harris survey found that most Americans approve of Trump’s key policies, which ranged from deportation of illegal aliens to banning biological males from competing in women’s sports, according to Breitbart News.

In regard to Carville’s comments about the president’s health, Trump said in late May he “checked out perfectly” from his latest physical examination at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. In addition, U.S. Navy Captain and Presidential Physician Sean Barbabella reported Trump “remains in excellent health” and was fully fit to serve as president.

It is important to note that President Trump turned 80 years old on Sunday, which was also Flag Day and the U.S. Army’s 251st birthday.

Following Trump’s historic 2024 comeback when he beat former Vice President Kamala Harris (D) during the race for the White House, Carville said the president’s win was “depressing” and “sickening.” He also recently predicted Trump would be impeached in 2027, according to Breitbart News.

It did not appear Trump has been “bored” lately because he told reporters on Monday during a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 in France that the Iran deal, which ensures the country will not have a nuclear weapon, will bring “a lot of success to the world” and the Strait of Hormuz was set to be fully reopened in the next few days, Breitbart News reported.