A quarter of Democrats believe America is “worse than average” when compared to other countries, a survey from the Economist/YouGov revealed.

The survey, taken just weeks ahead of America’s 250th birthday celebration, asked respondents to rank how they feel about America among the world’s countries.

Among all respondents, 21 percent said America is “the greatest,” followed by 20 percent who said America is “among the greatest.” Another 14 percent said America is “worse than average,” while 13 percent said it is “better than average,” and 12 percent said “about average.” Another nine percent said America is “among the worst,” and three percent said “the worst.”

Opinions are sharply divided along party lines. For instance, just eight percent of Democrats believe America is “the greatest,” compared to 44 percent of Republicans who said the same. Only 14 percent of Democrats categorize America as “among the greatest,” while 31 percent of Republicans said the same, making a majority of Republicans deeming America either the greatest or among the greatest in status compared to other countries.

A plurality of Democrats, 25 percent, actually said America is “worse than average.” Fourteen percent of Democrats said America is “among the worst” countries, and another six percent said it is “the worst.” In total, 45 percent of Democrats think America is – in the very least – worse than average.

In contrast, only 12 percent of Republicans categorize America as worse than average or the worst. Opinions among independents were more widespread, as 16 percent said America is among the greatest, and 16 percent said it is worse than average.

The opinion of Democrats surveyed should come as no surprise, as the same survey found that over a quarter of Democrats, 26 percent, are somewhat ashamed to be an American, and 12 percent are very ashamed.

As Breitbart News detailed:

Nearly twice as many Democrats reported being somewhat or very ashamed to be American compared to overall poll respondents. Out of all U.S. adult citizens polled, 12 percent say they are “somewhat ashamed” and 8 percent say they are “very ashamed.” Still, some Democrats say they are “very proud” to be American (22 percent) or “somewhat proud” (18 percent). Approximately 22 percent of Democrats say they are “neither proud nor ashamed” — a sentiment shared by 20 percent of overall respondents. Americans overall are still proud to be American, with 42 percent saying they are “very proud” and 18 percent saying they are “somewhat proud.”

The survey, taken June 13 – 15, comes just weeks ahead of America’s semiquincentennial celebration, which will feature the “largest fireworks show in history” taking place in Washington, DC, on July 4, according to President Donald Trump.