Sanctuary NYC: Illegal Alien Gets 5 Years in Prison for Raping Dead Man on Subway

An illegal alien has been sentenced to just five years in prison for raping a dead man on a subway car in the sanctuary city of New York City, New York.

Felix Rojas, a 44-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was convicted last year of raping the corpse of 37-year-old Jorge Gonzalez on the R train. This month, Rojas was sentenced for the rape of a corpse.

According to prosecutors, Gonzalez boarded the train and eventually died on a bench.

Almost three hours later, surveillance footage shows Rojas boarding the train, noticing Gonzalez’s lifeless body, and sexually assaulting him for more than half an hour. Rojas turned himself in after three weeks of the New York City Police Department searching for him.

As Breitbart News reported, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials revealed that Rojas has illegally entered the United States several times dating back to 1998.

On April 30, 2025, a few days after he turned himself in, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents lodged a detainer against him seeking custody if he is released from jail at any time.

New York City’s sanctuary policy typically prevents law enforcement from working with ICE agents to turn criminal illegal aliens over to their custody, instead forcing police to release such suspects back into the community.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.