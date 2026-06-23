Poll: Trump Approval Increases as Peace Talks Advance in Iran

President Donald Trump’s approval rating saw a climb back up as his administration seeks peace in Iran, according to a recent Daily Mail/JL Partners survey.

Trump’s approval rating in that particular survey has remained at 43 percent for the last three months, slightly up from 42 percent approval in March. However, his approval rating jumped four points to 47 percent in this last survey (taken June 19-21), while disapproval remains at 53 percent.

According to the Daily Mail’s observation, “The improvement signifies American voters’ appreciation of the administration’s efforts to end the nearly four-month-long war.” It also notes this came after President Trump’s appearance at G7 and the subsequent reality of gas prices cooling in the U.S.

Indeed, gasoline prices recently dropped below $4 per gallon nationally. As Breitbart News reported last week:

Pump prices have been falling for four straight weeks. Since May 21, the national average has dropped from $4.56, the recent peak. On Thursday, AAA said gas had declined to $3.99 and nine-tenths.

As of Tuesday, June 23, the national gas price average clocked in at $3.9260. For greater perspective, the national gas price average stood at $4.5290 one month ago. However, this still pales in comparison to the record highs experienced during former President Joe Biden’s administration in the summer of 2022. At that time, the national gas price average reached an all-time high of $5.0160.

Trump announced Tuesday that 19 millions barrels of oil flowed out of the Hormuz Strait on Monday.

“An all time RECORD,” Trump announced. “Oil prices are tumbling down, and the World is a much safer place!!!” he added.

His message follows reports indicating that Iran had closed the waterway, prompting a stringent warning to the Iranians. Trump reportedly said, “You close it, and you won’t have a country. You won’t even make it back to your fucking country.”

Speaking to Breitbart News Daily on Monday, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said there has been no guesswork when it comes to Trump’s objectives with Iran.

“I think fundamentally, and what’s important here is that President Trump has been very clear on his objectives. There’s no guessing about what President Trump wants to see here, and that the Iranian regime cannot have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

“I think the broader context of everything leading up to this point is important to remember the maximum pressure campaign, Operation Midnight Hammer, Operation Epic Fury, each one of those actions advancing the national interests of the American people, whether it’s through the decimation of the nuclear program — and now we’re trying to prevent the Iranian regime from rebuilding it — whether it’s the decimation of their conventional military capability, so they can’t build a conventional weapons shield in order to develop a nuclear weapon behind,” he continued.

A recent weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov showed that a plurality of Americans, 44 percent, are not sure if they support or oppose the deal the U.S. has negotiated with Iran, although 32 percent said they support it, followed by 24 percent who do not.